Mix 94-1 is “springin'” you into some of the hottest shows comin’ to Ohio.

This week – We’ve got tickets to Fall Out Boy – Live at the Schott in Columbus, Friday Night with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan & CARR.

Just listen for a chance to “Finish The Fall Out Boy Lyric” you hear weekday mornings at 7:10 with Matt Fantone…and you could win.

From the station always givin’ away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!