Finish The Lyric to get the FALL OUT BOY Upgrade

Mix 94-1 has tickets to see Fall Out Boy: The So Much For (2our) Dust – Live at the Schottenstein Center, Columbus – Friday March 29th!

(with special guests, JIMMY EAT WORLD)

How to win:

Listen every day all this week (Mon 10/2 – Friday 10/6) at 6:30am, 7:30am, 8:30am and 9:30am. Matt Fantone will play a teeny-tiny bit of a Fall Out Boy song.

Then – later each day at 4:30pm – Java Joel will give you a chance to call in to “Finish The Lyric”.

Psst- Our phone/text number is 330-450-9400. Save it in your phone and be ready!

If you can “Finish The Lyric” – You’ll automatically win a pair of tickets to the show… PLUS: You’ll be entered to win the grand prize.

A pair of UPGRADED tickets + 1 night hotel stay in Columbus + $50 in Bell Bucks from your Northeast Ohio Bell Stores to help get ya there.

We’ll play a different lyric each day. You can hear it every hour during Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone – 6:30am, 7:30am, 8:30am, 9:30am.

Then – be ready to take a guess and Finish The Lyric when Java Joel asks for a winner at 4:30pm each afternoon.

Be listening and GOOD LUCK – It’s all from Fueled By Ramen/Elektra Records… and the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff… Mix 94-1!