Finish The Lyric to win Duran Duran tickets
September 4, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1 has your shot to win tickets to see Duran Duran – Live at Blossom Sunday Night!
All you gotta do is try & “Finish The Lyric” of a popular Duran Duran song to win.
If you can do it – You could score a pair of tickets to Duran Duran: Future Past – with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic.
Our resident Duranie, Java Joel will be asking for winners Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 4:30pm, but ya gotta be listening!!!
Duran Duran – Live at Blossom – Sunday Night – From the station always givin’ away the good stuff, Mix 94-1!