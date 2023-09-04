Finish The Lyric to win Duran Duran tickets

Mix 94-1 has your shot to win tickets to see Duran Duran – Live at Blossom Sunday Night!

All you gotta do is try & “Finish The Lyric” of a popular Duran Duran song to win.

If you can do it – You could score a pair of tickets to Duran Duran: Future Past – with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Our resident Duranie, Java Joel will be asking for winners Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 4:30pm, but ya gotta be listening!!!

Duran Duran – Live at Blossom – Sunday Night – From the station always givin’ away the good stuff, Mix 94-1!