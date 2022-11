NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Burger King in New Philadelphia is going to be closed for several months, according to one employee.

A fire that started behind a fryer just before opening time Monday morning spread into the ceiling and the dining room.

The sprinkler system engaged, but New Phila firefighters also worked to knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant is off Route 39 near I-77.