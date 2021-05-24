Fire Destroys House Serving as 3-Unit Apartment Building in Brewster
BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The police chief had to pull out one resident.
Otherwise, all those who lived in a burning house that was also a three-unit apartment building got themselves out without injury Monday morning.
The fire department got the call around 6 a.m. from Second Street SE, just off Wabash Avenue.
The house was destroyed.
Damage is estimated at $100,000 plus contents.
Eight residents of the house and a neighboring apartment unit are getting help from the American Red Cross.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating.