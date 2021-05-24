      Weather Alert

Fire Destroys House Serving as 3-Unit Apartment Building in Brewster

May 24, 2021 @ 4:05pm

BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The police chief had to pull out one resident.

Otherwise, all those who lived in a burning house that was also a three-unit apartment building got themselves out without injury Monday morning.

The fire department got the call around 6 a.m. from Second Street SE, just off Wabash Avenue.

The house was destroyed.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 plus contents.

Eight residents of the house and a neighboring apartment unit are getting help from the American Red Cross.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

