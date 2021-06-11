      Weather Alert

Fire, Hydrochloric Acid Spill at Dover Chemical, Forcing I-77 Closure

Jun 11, 2021 @ 6:45am

DOVER, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire and hydrochloric acid spill at Dover Chemical resulted in the closing of I-77 for nearly two-and-a-half hours early Friday morning.

The Dover Fire Department says they responded to the fire in a 25-by-25 storage building just before midnight.

The building and scrubber equipment inside were destroyed.

The rapid shutdown of the plant led to a hydrochloric acid leak which sent a plume over the nearby interstate.

As a precaution, the road was closed from Strasburg to Newcomerstown.

Residents within a mile of the Davis Road plant were also advised to shelter in place.

No injuries.

The state EPA, fire department and Dover Chemical are investigating.

Popular Posts
Meghan and Harry Welcome Second Child
George Lucas Rumored To Take Back Control of ‘Star Wars’
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Kip Finally Goes To Disney-ish
Community Comes to Rescue Bakery that caught Backlash for Pride Cookies
Mayor: Charge Move ‘Disappointing’ For Civic Center, Fans, Local Businesses
Connect With Us Listen To Us On