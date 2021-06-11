Fire, Hydrochloric Acid Spill at Dover Chemical, Forcing I-77 Closure
DOVER, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire and hydrochloric acid spill at Dover Chemical resulted in the closing of I-77 for nearly two-and-a-half hours early Friday morning.
The Dover Fire Department says they responded to the fire in a 25-by-25 storage building just before midnight.
The building and scrubber equipment inside were destroyed.
The rapid shutdown of the plant led to a hydrochloric acid leak which sent a plume over the nearby interstate.
As a precaution, the road was closed from Strasburg to Newcomerstown.
Residents within a mile of the Davis Road plant were also advised to shelter in place.
No injuries.
The state EPA, fire department and Dover Chemical are investigating.