Firefighter EMT Saves A Life During A Graduation Ceremony

Source: YouTube

Jayce Pickle, a veteran firefighter and advanced emergency medical technician, put his skills to work after a 74-year-old man collapsed from cardiac arrest during his niece’s high school graduation. This happened at Cornersville High School in Tennessee in May.

After Pickle started CPR, an AED was brought out and ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. Once the crew walked back into the graduation, applause erupted for their quick action.

GMA had the story!