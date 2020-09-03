Firefighter Hurt in Suspicious Fire at Old Canton Church Building
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter was injured fighting a suspicious fire at a vacant church building in the city Wednesday night.
The firefighter has non-life threatening injuries.
The fire heavily damaged a one-story annex building.
Firefighters were able to spare the main building at 10th Street and Ross Avenue NE in Canton.
The fire department says doors were forced open and there were gang tags evident at the boarded-up complex.
The Fire Prevention Bureau continues investigating.
The building has been sold several times since the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church moved to Fairhaven Avenue NW in the 1970s.