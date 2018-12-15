Firefighters Respond To Apartment Fire

(WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on the southeast side on Friday afternoon.
The fire department says, upon arrival at 1002 Pulley Place SE, they could see a lot of smoke emitting from the eaves and out a window which was blown out from the fire.
Interior fire crews quickly knocked down the fire with a couple of hand lines.
Fire officials say the fire was contained to the apartment where it started, and neighbors in the 4-unit duplex did not have to be evacuated.
No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.
