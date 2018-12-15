Firefighters Respond To Apartment Fire
By WHBC
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 7:14 PM

(WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on the southeast side on Friday afternoon.

The fire department says, upon arrival at 1002 Pulley Place SE, they could see a lot of smoke emitting from the eaves and out a window which was blown out from the fire.

Interior fire crews quickly knocked down the fire with a couple of hand lines.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the apartment where it started, and neighbors in the 4-unit duplex did not have to be evacuated.

No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.

Canton firefighters make quick work of an apartment fire at a housing authority building on Pulley Place SE. Heat from the fire blew out the top floor window. No one injured. Fire’s under investigation.

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, December 14, 2018

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Toys for Tots Suspect Arrested Arts in Stark Awards $1.2 Million In Grants House Where Girl Was Murdered Torn Down Stark County 2019 Budget Approved Arrest Warrant Issued For Toys for Tots Thief UPDATE Arrest Warrant Issued For Toys for Tots Thief
Comments