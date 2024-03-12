First acoustic track featured in Taylor Swift’s Disney+ concert film announced

The first of four Taylor Swift acoustic tracks featured in the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) has been revealed.

ABC’s Good Morning America announced Tuesday that the acoustic version of “Maroon” from Taylor’s Grammy-winning album Midnights will be featured in the concert film when it arrives on Disney+.

Taylor gave a sneak peek of the track, which was shown on GMA.

Taylor will announce the additional three acoustic songs featured in the concert film this week on GMA. These songs were not featured in either of the previous theatrical or VOD versions.

The Disney+ version will show the concert in its entirety for the first time and will also include Taylor’s hit song “cardigan.” Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) debuts on Disney+ on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

