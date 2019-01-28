First ‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer – Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

The first look at Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is here! The movie is set to be released February 2020. It’s also good to know that Margot Robbie will continue the role as Harley Quinn.

We first saw Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the 2016 Suicide Squad. The storyline to Birds of Prey takes place after splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl from an evil crime lord.

Take a look at the first sneak peek to the movie, and see if you can catch the Easter eggs!