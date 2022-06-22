First Canton Police/Neighborhood Event is Wednesday Afternoon
(CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s is the first of a number of We Believe in Canton events organized by the police department and prosecutor’s office.
There will be food, police and fire vehicles and fun events at city parks, with the hope that neighbors and especially children will attend.
Anyone is welcome.
It starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Crenshaw Park on Sherrick Road SE.
Future events will be at city parks in other quadrants of the city.