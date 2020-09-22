First Debate in 1 Week, U of A Prof Says Trump Needs Undecideds
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the president trailing challenger Joe Biden in a number of polls, Donald Trump has an opportunity to grab some of the remaining undecided voters in the first campaign debate of the season.
it’s one week from Tuesday night in Cleveland.
University of Akron Political Science Professor David Cohen says Trump has his work cut out for him.
It’s an NBC poll that shows that 90-percent of voters have made up their minds.
Cohen says it’ll easily be the most-watched event of the entire campaign.