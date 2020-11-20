First Deer Gun Season Begins Saturday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deer gun season in Ohio begins this weekend, just over a week before the regular weeklong season begins.
Youth Weekend happens Saturday and Sunday, with those under the age of 18 able to take to the woods.
The Division of Wildlife is encouraging use of the ‘HuntFish OH’ app, available for free in your phone’s app store.
Last year, over 6200 deer were taken during Youth Weekend.
Over 83,000 deer were harvested during the various 2019 gun seasons.