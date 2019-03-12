First Full-Length Trailer for Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ is Here

An extended preview of Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin premiered on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

The characters you know are featured – Aladdin, Jasmine, Jafar and of course, the Genie. We finally see more of Will Smith in action as the famed genie in the lamp.

Although it will have the same themes as the original story, this version of Aladdin is said to be “ambitious and non-traditional.”

Aladdin will be released on May 24th.