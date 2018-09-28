First Look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

I couldn’t think of a more perfect casting when it was announced that Tom Hanks would be playing Fred Rogers in the upcoming biopic. After seeing the newly released photos from the movie set, I am even more excited to see this movie. Sony released the image in a tweet, which also said the release date of the film will be October 2019.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018





Source: ABC 15