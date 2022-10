COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few more monkeypox cases in the state health department’s last report, with the first death in the state from the disease.

A total of 276 cases are reported now.

Still, over half of those are out of Cuyahoga County.

Stark County has one more case for a total of four.

The deceased person was an adult male.

He had other health issues.

The department is not providing any other info.