First single from Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is “Fortnight,” with Post Malone

After much speculation, Taylor Swift has revealed what the first single from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be: “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone.

Taylor posted artwork for the single on Instagram Thursday and wrote, “The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is………… Fortnight featuring @postmalone. I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever.”

“I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight,” she continued. “Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

Post is one of two special guests on The Tortured Poets Department; the other one is Florence + the Machine, on the song “Florida!!!”

By the end of the year, it’s likely that Posty will be able to brag that he appeared on not one but two of the biggest albums of 2024: he’s also featured on Beyoncé‘s new album, Cowboy Carter.

