First Trial Underway in 2016 Rhoden Family Mass Killing

September 1, 2022 5:14AM EDT
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The first trial out of the 2016 mass Rhoden Family killings in Pike Township in southern Ohio has begun.

George Wagner IV is charged with murder.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The 12 jurors and six alternates on Wednesday toured the four homes where the killings took place in April of 2016.

Eight Rhoden family members were killed.

One of the victims was a teenager.

Motive was a custody battle.

Prosecutors say there was a methodical plan to kill the Rhoden family members.

