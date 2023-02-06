First ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake trailer is here

Walt Disney Studios

The first trailer for the White Men Can’t Jump remake is here. The beloved 1992 sports comedy is getting a 2023 makeover, starring rapper Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls.

Harlow and Walls respectively put their twist on the characters inspired by those played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes ﻿in the 1992 original. The trailer begins with Harlow, who stars as Jeremy, approaching Walls’ Kamal on a court and saying, “I probably should have asked this earlier, but how much cash do you have on you?”

“Did you not bring enough money to cover this game?” Kamal asks, which leads Jeremy to confess, “I brought, like, 80 — minus 60.”

Another scene sees Harlow’s Jeremy calling himself “the P.T. Anderson of psychological warfare” and learning his hustling buddy has no idea who he’s talking about.

“[He’s] our greatest living director,” Jeremy explains and balks at Kamal correcting him with, “Spike Lee is our greatest living director.”

“Spike Lee is not even a good Knicks fan,” Jeremy retorts. That seemingly offends Kamal, who deadpans, “I knew this was a mistake.”

White Men Can’t Jump, directed by Charles Kidd II and written by Kenya Barris, starts streaming May 19 on Hulu.

