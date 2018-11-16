FirstEnergy: Snow, Ice Bring Down Wires, Cut Power

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Much of of the state including our area dealt with the first winter weather event of the season on Thursday.

Icy morning road conditions led to 28 traffic accidents in the city of Canton alone.

One of them was a fatal crash, the fifth one this week in Stark County.

Parts of southwest and western Ohio were hardest hit by the storm, with ice bringing down trees and power lines.

As of 9 a.m. Ohio Edison reports 4000 customers without power in the Alliance area; they hoped to have most of the power back on at 11 a.m.