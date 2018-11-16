FirstEnergy: Snow, Ice Outages to Take Several Days to Fix

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Ohio Edison crews have a lot of work to do the next few days in eastern Stark County, on into Columbiana County.

Thousands of customers who lost power due to trees falling on power lines may have to wait until Sunday night or even Monday morning before all the power is restored.

Ice caused by freezing rain and wet snow brought the trees and large branches down.

At 11 a.m., over 4000 Edison customers were in the dark in Alliance as well as Lexington, Washington and Paris Townships.