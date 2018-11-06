Fisherman Saving Baby Described as “Freakish Miracle”

A fisherman in New Zealand is being praised for rescuing a 18-month old baby he found floating in the water near a campground. Recently while fishing at Murphy’s Holiday Camp,Gus Hutt said he noticed a small figure floating nearby and assumed it a was doll. “His face looked just like porcelain with his short hair wetted down, but then and he let out a little squeak and I thought, ‘Oh God, this is a baby and it’s alive,” Gus told the local news.

Apparently, the baby found a way to pull up the zipper on his parents’ tent and crawled towards the sea. The little boy’s mom Jessica Whyteand everyone else at the camp was shocked to learn the news. In fact, she thought it was bad joke at first. “I don’t think my heart beat from hearing that to seeing him.” Jessica shared, “ I don’t think my heart worked. It was scary but he was breathing – it was amazing seeing him alive.”

The baby was taken to the hospital for treatment and he’s doing fine. The camp’s co-owner described the incident as a “freakish miracle.”

