Five Arrested, Charged After Shooting Incident at Jackson Adult Establishment

Sep 28, 2021 @ 5:52am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five Canton residents are charged with misdemeanor ‘misconduct at an emergency’.

This, after Jackson Township police responded to an incident involving gunfire inside an adult nightclub on Sunday night.

The four men and one woman did not follow police orders after everyone was asked to leave the Diamond Royale on Munson Street NW.

Someone inside the establishment reportedly fired a gun into the ceiling.

None of the five is charged in connection with that incident.

