Five Inmates at SRCCC Have Escaped, Remain on the Loose
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five inmates from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center are on the loose. Canton Police say the men escaped the facility sometime between 8:45 PM Monday and 10 AM Tuesday.
Lieutenant Dennis Garren says it is alleged the the suspects used a pad lock or a belt to break a window in the bedroom on the first floor of the facility and exited through there.
The SRCCC serves as an additional measure to prison for lower level felons. Garren says the individuals were incarcerated for a number of different crimes including:
- violation of a protection order
- aggravated menacing
- burglary
- possession of drugs
- carrying a concealed weapon
- having weapons under disability
“There are some violent tendencies based on their prior history,” Garren told WHBC News.
Additional warrants for their arrests have been issued and detectives are actively searching for all five. Police say to not engage any of the suspects if you believe you see one of them. Instead they ask that you contact authorities immediately. The images of the five men who escaped can be found below.
Michael Fisher, 29, listed as homeless
Jason Drake, 39, of Waynesburg
Jaden Miller, 23, of Carrollton
Vincent Blanc, 24, of Canton
Joshua Bingham, 36, of the North Canton