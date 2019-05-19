Five Most Common Reasons Marriages Fail
By Anastasia Otto
|
May 19, 2019 @ 12:46 PM

If you’re married or have ever been married then you know marriage is tough. It also seems that everyone believes they know the reason why marriages don’t last.

But there is probably more to learn and more credible knowledge from those people who are called to the scene when the marriage is over. A divorce lawyer.

They’re the ones dealing with failed marriages on a daily basis. From their experience, they’ve put together the top five reasons people get divorced.

The reasons are: not seeking therapy for anger management or depression, refusing to get help for drug or alcohol addiction, money problems, infidelity, and refusing to go to couple’s therapy.

Do you agree with these reasons?

