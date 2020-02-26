Five People Taken To Hospital in Two Vehicle Accident Involving Ambulance
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark Summit Ambulance carrying a passenger to Aultman Hospital was involved in a two car accident this afternoon that ended with five people receiving medical attention.
There are still few details on the crash as of now. What we do know is that the collision took place in the area of 11th Street and Harrison Avenue SW around 11 AM.
The patient from the ambulance along with three adults and a child who were in the other car involved were all taken to area hospitals with apparent non-life threatening injuries. No word yet on any of their conditions.