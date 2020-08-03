Five Protesters Arrested in Downtown Canton
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five members of the local protest group, Ohio Community Coalition were arrested during a demonstration Monday morning in downtown Canton.
According to the group’s Facebook page, a protest started at central plaza just after 10 a.m. Less than a dozen members of the group were seen on a live video feed marching on and off the streets, holding signs and chanting.
Canton Police were unable to provide much detail on any of the five arrests. Authorities confirmed that all five arrests were related to the demonstrations being in the street.
The video below shows the entire situation unfold. The arrests take place about 30 minutes into the video. The video contains some inappropriate language.
Group members can be heard in the video telling police that it is their right to protest. The video shows numerous police officers giving the protesters multiple warnings. The group has previously ran into legal issues due to its failure to stay out of the road in this same area.
On June 26, a member of Ohio Community Coalition was arrested on multiple charges after pulling a gun during a confrontation with a driver who was attempting to pass through a demonstration that was shutting down the intersection of Market and Tuscarawas Street.
Ohio Community Coalition was unable to be reached for comment. WHBC will update this story when more details become available.