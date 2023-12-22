Five years into his career, Noah Kahan is “appreciative for everyone discovering me now”

Noah Kahan is nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys in February, even though he’s released three albums and a couple of EPs over the past five years. But he says he doesn’t mind that it took so long for him to have his big breakthrough.

Speaking to Variety, Noah says, “I’m appreciative for everybody discovering me now. I have been doing this for a while. But getting nominated alone is like so much of a victory for me, and something that I, for the rest of my life, will be proud of.”

“So I’m just happy to get to go [to the Grammys] and bring my mom and have a beer and watch all the amazing other artists and get to know people,” he adds.

In addition to the Grammys, Noah has a major tour coming up in 2024. That’s why he says we can expect even more duet versions of the songs on his album Stick Season, following the ones he’s already released with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Post Malone, Lizzy McAlpine and Kacey Musgraves.

“I’m on the road all the time and I don’t have a ton of time to be making a ton of new music, so giving these songs new life was a goal for me from the outset of starting this touring cycle,” he explains. “[With the collaborations], people kept saying yes and being down to do it.”

“And I don’t know if we’ll [re-]do the whole album, but we certainly have a few more to come,” he adds. “I just think it’s been a really cool exercise in collaboration and creativity to see artists that maybe wouldn’t normally pair together, or artists you’ve always wanted to hear together, getting to rework a song.”

