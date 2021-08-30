Flags Fly at Half Staff for Milan Ohio Area Soldier Killed in Afghanistan
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at the Statehouse and elsewhere be flown at half staff through Friday.
This, in memory of Navy Hospitalman Max Soviak, the Erie County man killed in the terror attack in Afghanistan last week.
Soviak was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment of the 1st Marine Division out of Camp Pendleton California.
He was from Berlin Heights Ohio and graduated from Edison High School in nearby Milan.
His body was returned to the U.S. on Sunday, and there was a vigil Sunday night at Edison High.
Max Soviak was just 22.