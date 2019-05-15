Flags Half-Staff For Peace Officer Memorial Day

(WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day and Police Week.

National Police Week began on Sunday and goes through Saturday.

On Wednesday, the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service will be held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Stark County residents and businesses are being encouraged to join the Light Ohio Blue campaign to show their support for law enforcement.

Stark County’s fallen officers were recently honored at the annual memorial service at the Stark County Courthouse.