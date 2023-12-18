Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Flashback: “Superman” Turns 45

December 18, 2023 12:16PM EST
If you only know Brandon Routh or Henry Cavill as “Superman”, you need to know who paved the way for that character on the big screen. Christopher Reeve brought “Superman” to the big screen opposite Margot Kidder as Lois Lane in 1978, and played the role across four movies. Routh said it was Reeve who inspired him taking over the role.

Reeve passed away from age 52 in 2004. He suffered a spinal cord injury when he was thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and on a ventilator for the rest of his life.

 

