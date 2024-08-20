Flava Flav Is Still Helping Olympians

Source: YouTube

Former rapper turned TV personality Flava Flav ended up being a big presence at the Paris Olympics after becoming a sponsor of the US women’s water polo team. Then he ended up helping GoFundMe campaigns for 35 Olympians and Paralympians to get to the games!

Most recently, he helped bring U.S. Paralympian Nick Mayhugh’s parents to the Paris Games by helping his GoFundMe reach its goal in a day.

THIS is just one of the many @gofundme for the @Olympics and @Paralympics that I support. Imagine spending 18 years taking ya kid to every practice and game and working 2-3 jobs to buy equipment,,, and then not being able to watch them play the biggest game of they life. https://t.co/xnZWGABNbs — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 15, 2024

MORE HERE