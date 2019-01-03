Florida Man Attacks McDonalds Employee Over Straws

Florida recently passed a law that restaurants could no longer have plastic straws available at the condiment counter, that customers would have to ask for one. the lack of straws at a McDonalds is what set the stage for 40-year-old Daniel Willis Taylor to assault a female McDonalds employee after she informed him that Florida law did not allow straws to be out on the floor. Taylor then reached across the counter and grabbed the employee. Luckily, a bystander capture the whole altercation on video. The video helped police catch Taylor, who also kicked another female employee in the stomach before fleeing.

Taylor has been charged with simple battery.