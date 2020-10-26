Florida Man Steals A Bulldozer To Swipe Campaign Signs
The 2020 election is almost here, but not before we get one last ‘Florida Man’ story. Police say 26-year-old James Blight of Haines City stole a bulldozer and drove it through a neighborhood, vandalizing lawns with Biden-Harris campaign signs. Witnesses say Blight used the bulldozer to dig up signs, damage lawns, and knock over fences. He also allegedly knocked over a speed limit sign. Blight claims he was drunk and doesn’t remember what he did. Some believe Blight’s rampage was racially motivated, taking place in a predominantly black neighborhood. Has 2020 made us all crazy? What’s the worst election-related behavior you’ve witnessed?