Florida Teen Causes Car Crash to Save Woman’s Life

Olivia Jones is a senior in Clearwater Florida. While waiting at a read light, she looked over at the driver in the car next to her, and saw her head was down. Jones originally thought the woman was texting, until the driver started having seizures. Jones immediately jumped out of her car and signaled to other drivers she needed help. But it seemed no one else cared. The woman’s car started to roll into the intersection, so Jones hopped back into her car and drove in front of the woman’s vehicle, letting it run into her car in order to save her from getting hit by someone else.

Jones is being praised as a hero for her quick thinking. She said she wants to one day be an orthopedic surgeon.

Source: fox8.com