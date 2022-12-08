Flu Hitting Hard Early, Docs Recommend Getting Shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hospitals are not usually seeing flu patients at this point in the season.

But this season, 400 Ohioans have already been hospitalized with influenza.

That’s why it’s important for those at critical ages and with certain health issues to get a flu shot, say the infectious disease doctors at the Cleveland Clinic.

That’s under age 5, over 65 and with certain health issues.

Just last week, the Clinic system saw flu admissions rise by 56-percent.

And be cautious as you’re out and about.