Flying Soon? Here’s How to Avoid Stress
""
Between packing, going through security, waiting and boarding, flying can be super stressful! But, there is a way to lower the stress of flying for yourself. A study was done that found the best time to be less-stressed at the airport is Wednesdays. Even better, taking an earlier flight helps lower “air-rage.” The reason is simple. There are usually fewer people flying on Wednesday. The security lines, restaurants, shops and boarding areas tend not to be as crowded. Which means less people taking forever to order, take off their jacket and shoes, and wrangle their kids!