Flying Toward Fall: Canton Losing Nearly 2 Minutes, 45 Seconds of Daylight Each Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ve no doubt noticed that we’re losing a couple of minutes of daylight every day, with the beginning of Autumn less than two weeks away.
It’s also beginning to impact our weather a bit.
Less sunlight and the lower angle of the sun make it harder for Mother Nature to heat things up.
In Canton, we’ve lost over two hours of daylight since the Summer Solstice in late June.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland says we’re losing two minutes and 42 seconds of daylight per day right now.
Sunset Thursday night in Canton is 7:44 p.m., with sunrise Friday morning at 6:59.