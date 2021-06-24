Food Bank Canton Facility Holding Saturday Job Fair
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the Stark County campus of the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank gets set to open next week, there’s a job fair at the new building on Cherry Avenue NE north of 12th Street on Saturday morning from 10 until noon.
There’s a need for a couple of positions.
Interviews will be conducted on site.
Job seekers will also get a tour.
Here’s a portion of their press release:
The Foodbank is looking for passionate people to fill the following positions:
• two warehouse specialists for the Canton facility – shift is from 11am-7pm,
• one facility maintenance technician for Akron and Canton facilities – shift is from 11am-
7pm,
• two Class A CDL delivery drivers for the Akron and Canton facilities – shift is from 12pm-
8pm,
• one assistant manager, pick operations for the Akron and Canton facilities – shift is from
11am-7pm,
• and two order selectors for the Akron facility – shift is from 11am – 7pm.
If interested in joining a group of passionate people committed to fighting local hunger on a daily basis, please consider joining the Foodbank for its job fair.
If unable to attend, but interested in any of the available positions, please visit akroncantonfoodbank.org/careers or email your resume to [email protected]