Food Trucks Are Struggling, So to the Suburbs They Go!
Food trucks are known for visibility in urban areas.
With the pandemic, many cities are seeing fewer people in offices and in town causing a dip in sales for the restaurants on wheels.
Food truck owners have figured out what they already know – Go to where the people are. Trucks are now being seen in the suburbs where many of their customers live and are now working or going to school remotely. The shift is happening largely in places like Seattle, Austin, and Nashville.
The president of the National Food Truck Association Matt Geller says, “This is festival season, fun season. All the stuff we typically do as humans, we can’t do anymore. Walking out to a food truck is a taste of normalcy, and it feels really good.”