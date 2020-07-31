Foodbank Canton Building Construction Update: On Schedule
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The future of the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank is rising up along 14th Street between Cherry and Walnut Avenue NE in Canton.
The steel framing is reaching up high for the new 42,000 square food warehouse and pantry, set to open next summer.
Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers says the space is badly needed, as they are using temporary buildings and refrigerated trucks at their Akron facility.
The $11.5 million “Going for Good” campaign to fund the project is continuing.
Flowers says they often get food donations from grocery wholesalers and retailers, and that’s why construction of the warehouse and pantry in Canton is so important.
They really need the space, with 20% more food being distributed since the pandemic started.