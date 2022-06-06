Foodbank Marks Successful ‘Harvest’ Campaign at Canton Campus
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank celebrated the completion of another successful Harvest for Hunger Campaign.
They held an open house last week at the Canton campus on Cherry Avenue NE, announcing they have raised enough funding and food to provide 4.9 million meals to its eight-county service area.
The foodbank in a news release says the campaign is vital, because they too are affected by supply chain issues, unable to obtain some staple items at a reasonable cost.
The goal was 4.6 million meals.
The foodbank says that 100-percent of every dollar raised goes to feed the hungry.