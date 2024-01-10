Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Footage From The Alaska Airlines Flight That Lost A Door Midflight

January 10, 2024 11:17AM EST
By now you’ve heard the terrifying story of an Alaska Airlines flight that had a door blow out midflight, sucking out tons of belongings from passengers and even the shirt off a 15-year-old boy! GMA and other news outlets are talking to passengers about what that was like!

Boeing is revamping their final inspection protocol for the 171 grounded Boeing 797-9 Max jets that have door plugs.

