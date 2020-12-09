      Weather Alert

Forbes List Of Most Powerful Women Of 2020

Dec 9, 2020 @ 12:21pm
Forbes has released their list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

#1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Highlights from the list include #3 Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. #20 Oprah Winfrey. #73 Beyonce #79 Ava DuVernay #82 Taylor Swift #92 Reese Witherspoon.

Missing from the list –Kardashian’s and Jenner’s Do you think any of the KarJenner’s should have made the list? Kylie with her beauty empire Kim with her empire as well as work with criminal justice reform?

