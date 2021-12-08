Forbes Names Most Powerful Women In Entertainment
Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift all made the cut on Forbe’s list of World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in entertainment.
Forbes’ 18th annual rankings included CEOs, entrepreneurs, politicians, philanthropists, artists and media personalities. Rihanna’s billionaire status thanks to Fenty Beauty lands her at No. 68. Rihanna’s net worth sits at a whopping $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.
Beyonce landed at No. 76. for her 2018 On The Run II tour after it hauled in roughly $5 million per night for “a total of more than $250 million” for that tour alone. Beyonce also recently just launched her fifth collaborative collection with Adidas, dubbed “Halls of Ivy.”
Taylor Swift is close behind at No. 78. Her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from her rerecorded album “Red” became the longest song to ever reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 U.S. chart. That record was previously held by Don McLean’s “American Pie” for almost 50 years. Her evermore album’s also nominated for a GRAMMY for Album of the Year.