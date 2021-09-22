Ford Found Guilty in Akron Arson Fires That Killed 9
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Summit County jury Tuesday night found Stanley Ford guilty of 26 of the 29 counts he faced.
This, in the arson deaths of nine people.
That includes all aggravated murder counts.
The case moves on to the penalty phase on Monday, with that same jury possible recommending a death sentence for the 62-year-old.
Ford was also convicted of aggravated arson for three house fires in his neighborhood back in 2016 and 2017.
Two of them were deadly.