Ford Recalls 2M Vehicles because Doors Pop Open Unexpectedly
When it comes to designing vehicles, it’s important to make sure the doors stay closed while the car’s in motion. Apparently, someone at Ford overlooked this basic prerequisite — and now the company is recalling more than 2 million vehicles.
Citing faulty latches that can cause doors to fly open, Ford is recalling a number of models made between 2011 and 2016. They include the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, C-Max, Mustang, Escape and Transit Connect, as well as the Lincoln MKZ and MKC. Owners of these models should contact their Ford dealership to determine whether their vehicle is included in the recall, according to Ford.
In a statement released Friday, Ford officials say they’re not privy to any accidents or injuries resulting from the unexpectedly opening doors. However, a check of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s database reveals a number of people have complained about their doors suddenly popping open while they were driving.