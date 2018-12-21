Ford Recalls F150 Trucks

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, a 2018 Ford F-150 is displayed at the North American International Auto show in Detroit. U.S. safety investigators are looking into complaints of fires that may have been caused by the seat belts in Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The investigation covers trucks from the 2015 through 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

If you have a Ford F150 with a block heater it may be one of the over 400,000 trucks being recalled. The trucks being recalled are F150s from 2015-2019 as well as F250, 350, 450 and 550 from 2017-2019. The concern is that contaminants can get into the heater cable, cause corrosion, electrical shorts and possibly fires.

Picture credit to AP Images.