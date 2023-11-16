Forget Beyoncé’s Sasha Fierce: Meet Tate McRae’s Tatiana

Tate McRae‘s latest hit, “Greedy,” represents a new sound for her, and she says the attitude behind it — and her upcoming album Think Later — were inspired by her alter ego.

Just as Beyoncé has her onstage alter ego, Sasha Fierce, Tate tells Billboard that she has “Tatiana,” who she describes as “ballsy, so loud and obnoxious.” That’s why her new music is, she explains, “pretty savage.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t really give a f***. I just want to say what I want to say and I want to be 20 years old,’” Tate says about Think Later, due out December 8. “Sometimes you just want to go out and have a good time and just live life and be present and follow your intuition and not think too hard about it.”

Tate’s desire to take control of her music stemmed following her disappointment in her 2022 debut, I Used To Think I Could Fly.

“I was so confused with who I was as a person … I … was just like, ‘Is this right?’” she tells Billboard, adding, “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I don’t feel like I’m being respected as a young woman, and I don’t think I’m being heard in the ways that I want to be.’”

In addition to new managers, Tate trimmed down her list of collaborators to three people, including Ryan Tedder.

“My last album wasn’t like that at all… I was getting songs from 10 different people,” she notes. “And this time it was written by the same core group of people. That’s what made the process so fun for me, because it actually felt like a project that I was working on.”

Tate will perform at the Billboard Music Awards November 19.

